RED BANK & FAIR HAVEN: SOLDIER HONORED

Hundreds of students and teachers from Red Bank Catholic High and St. James School stood in silent honor as a funeral procession for a 2015 RBC graduate passed their campus Monday morning.

Pfc. Jamie R. Riley, 21, of Fair Haven, right, was one of two Army soldiers soldiers who died in a crash involving two military vehicles during a training exercise in New Mexico January 22.

Fair Haven residents also paid tribute, gathering on Harding Road as the cortege headed to Tower Hill Presbyterian Church, where services were held. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery was to follow.

Last week, Governor Phil Murphy ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Riley, who joined the Army a year ago and served as a cavalry scout. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)