After several days of bone-chilling cold, arctic conditions were replaced by warmer ones Sunday, softening ice in the Red Bank borough marina at Marine Park, above.

The warming trend continues Monday, when temperatures were expected to peak at about 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It’ll be even warmer Tuesday. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light south wind.

Tuesday Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Rain. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.