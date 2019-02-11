The dusting of snow that denizens of the Greater Red Bank Green awoke to Monday could be followed by another after 1 p.m., a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Daybreak Tuesday, however, could be a mess, with two to four inches of snow, a glaze of road ice and winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour in the outlook. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)Monday

A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of snow after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday night

Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday

Snow before 10am, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 10am and 1pm, then rain after 1pm. High near 42. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday night

Rain, mainly before 5am. Low around 36. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of rain before 7am, then a slight chance of showers between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday

A chance of rain before 1pm, then showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday night

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.