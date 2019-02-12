Though school districts on the Greater Red Bank Green began calling delayed starts late Monday, not a flake of anticipated snow had fallen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Still, an icy mix of snow and rain, plus strong winds, was expected to arrive in the morning, before turning to all rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Among the districts opting for delayed starts to the school day were Red Bank, Red Bank Regional High, Red Bank Charter, Little Silver and Shrewsbury. Red Bank Catholic announced it would be closed for the day. Fair Haven and Rumson schools were on scheduled winter break.

On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency effective midnight Tuesday, limiting commercial vehicle traffic on interstate roadways, but not the Garden State Parkway or New Jersey Turnpike.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Tuesday

Snow before 11am, then freezing rain and sleet between 11am and 2pm, then rain after 2pm. High near 38. East wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday night

Rain before 4am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 4am and 5am. Low around 35. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday night

A chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Washington’s Birthday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.