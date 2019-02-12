RED BANK: SMOKING BAN COMING

The ban would put Marine Park off-limits to smokers, including those who work at Riverview Medical Center, seen at left above. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Following through on a plan first discussed last summer, Red Bank officials are expected to ban smoking in public places in coming weeks.

The move is expected to put a squeeze on smokers from Riverview Medical Center, the town’s largest employer.

A new law slated for introduction at Wednesday’s semimonthly council meeting would ban the smoking of tobacco products and the use of electronic smoking devices in indoor and outdoor public facilities.

Here’s the proposed ordinance.

In a brief discussion at their workshop meeting last week, council members focused largely on the impact the ban would have on smokers who work at Riverview. The hospital prohibits smoking on its own campus, driving some employees into adjacent Marine Park for smoke breaks.

“If they don’t permit on their property, why do we permit on ours?” asked Mayor Pasquale Menna.

Councilwoman Kate Triggiano suggested that hospital officials be made aware of the change “if they’re having that many employees” affected. Police Chief Darren McConnell said he would do so.

The ordinance says the ban would be enforced by the police department. Fines for violations would range from $50 to $200.

