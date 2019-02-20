RED BANK: ‘SNO PARKING? WAIT AND SEE.

red bank nj snow parkingSnow fell fast and furious in Red Bank beginning late Wednesday morning, and the new signboard at Johnny Jazz Park offered a reminder to residents about moving their cars off streets to allow for plowing.

As of 2 p.m, though, it wasn’t clear how much, if any, plowing would be needed. According to a notice on the borough website, emergency management officials were “monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautions to prepare and respond.”

Meantime, schools closed early as the National Weather Service continued forecasting mixed precipitation with accumulations of up to three inches on the Greater Green.  (Photo by John T. Ward.  Click to enlarge.)

