Don’t be alarmed by all those gray squares above. The Greater Red Bank Green probably isn’t in for a weeklong soaking.

According to the National Weather Service, after a sunny start Monday morning, skies will turn cloudy, possibly bringing rain overnight. From Tuesday through most of Thursday, gray skies will linger, but with the likelihood of rain below 50 percent, the NWS forecasts.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Low around 50. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65.