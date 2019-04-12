RED BANK: HOOPS, A PARADE, PIRATES & MORE

The Red Bank Middle School girls’ basketball team was honored for an undefeated season. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The Red Bank council’s filled-to-bursting agenda Wednesday night included a ton of feel-good news and event lookaheads.

Here’s a quick recap.

• The players and coaches of the Red Bank Middle School girl’s basketball team were honored for their second straight championship season, in which they went undefeated through the playoffs, said Superintendent Jared Rumage.

• The borough Environmental Commission has earned “silver” certification from Sustainable Jersey, a nonprofit organization that promotes waste reduction and environmental initiatives, said Councilwoman Kate Triggiano, former chair of the commission who now serves as its council liaison.

The EC will host a townwide cleanup on Saturday, April 27, with volunteers meeting at the borough library at 8:45 a.m. for trash bag pickup and spreading out to designated public spaces around town. Participants are asked to bring work gloves.

The commission will also host its second annual Earth Day expo in the borough hall parking lot, 90 Monmouth Street, on Sunday, April 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. Rain date: Saturday, May 4.

• Bob Colmorgen was honored for 50 years of service to the volunteer fire department. A retired borough policeman, Colmorgen said he is the fifth member of his family to reach the milestone.

• A Memorial Day parade is in the works, said Councilman Erik Yngstrom.

Lineup will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at Irving Place and Arthur Place, followed by a noon parade to the Veterans’ Monument on Monmouth Street, where a ceremony will follow around 12:45 p.m

Parks & Rec department head Charlie Hoffmann said the idea for the parade originated at the Recreation Committee as a way to promote Red Bank and involve people from the community

The event has commitments from sports teams, scouts, bands, several veterans organizations, antique car clubs, equestrian programs and more, Hoffmann said

Organizations wishing to participate are asked to contact Oscar Salinas in the Parks & Rec department at rbparksandrec@redbanknj.org or at 732-530-2782.

• Also in the works: a “pirate takeover” of Marine Park.

The council approved an event called “Walk the Plank in Red Bank: 1st Annual Pirate Takeover, slated for Saturday, September 28.

Organizer John Katchisin of A-Katch Entertainment tells redbankgreen that the all-ages event encourages attendees to dress up as pirates for an afternoon of live music, dance, sword fights, skits, a costume contest and more

As for the “takeover,” at around 1:15 p.m., participants will be encouraged to maraud through the downtown shopping district, where businesses will offer special deals for those in costume.

A party for adult pirates will follow at Red Rock Tap + Grill, where live music is planned in a fundraiser for Phoenix Productions.