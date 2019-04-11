Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of March, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

3/13- Thomas Moriarty, 31, Middletown was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop and charged with DWI. Subject was also found to be in possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana. Mr. Moriarty was also received summonses for reckless driving, refusal to submit to breathe testing, operating a vehicle without an interlock device, failure to maintain lane and having a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle. Subject was later released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

03/17- An unknown actor(s) drew a swastika in the mulch near the playground area of the McCarter Park. Det. Dwayne Reevey is the investigating Officer.

03/23- Braulio Labraflores, 45, Long Branch was arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop after an active warrant was discovered for his arrest out of Allenhurst. Subject was transported to HDQS processed and released after posting full cash bail. Pt. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

03/26- A Lake Ave resident reported that an unknown actor accessed the families’ cell phone provider and transferred a phone number to a different carrier. Ptl. Christian Hostrup took the fraud report.

03/29- Carnella Ferrando, 77, Middletown was placed under arrested subsequent to a motor vehicle stop and charged with DWI. Mrs. Ferrando also received summons for reckless driving, refusal to submit to breathe testing and failure to observe traffic signal. Subject was later released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. S/O Alex Perkins was the arresting Officer.

