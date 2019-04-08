A forsythia bush added a splash of vivid yellow to Rumson Place in Little Silver Sunday.

As spring colors begin popping up, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for a few days of seasonal weather, starting with possible April showers warm air Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the detailed forecast below.





Monday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday

A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)