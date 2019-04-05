After a four-hour session, the Fair Haven zoning board adjourned its hearing on a proposed Dunkin’ shop without a decision Thursday night.

At issue: whether the zoning board or the planning board should decide if the shop can open next door to the Cellar wine shop in the Acme shopping center on River Road.

Before that can happen, though, the zoning board must adjudicate appeals filed by two borough residents who claim the matter was improperly deemed a matter for planning board.

With a lawyer for one of the residents cross-examining a witness for the the shopping center owner, the board ended the meeting at about 11:30 p.m. and scheduled it to resume May 2.

