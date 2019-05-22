RED BANK: PARKING, NEWS RACKS AND MORE

News boxes outside the Post Office on Broad Street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s borough council is expected to introduce an ordinance Wednesday requiring alternate-side parking throughout town.

Also on the agenda: a law to regulate news racks, and honors for an educator who is retiring.

Red Bank Regional Principal Risa Clay is 2017. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

• The ordinance on alternate-side parking requires that cars be removed from one side of the street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. according to a specified schedule.

Borough officials have previously argued that the change would improve street-cleaning efforts.

• News racks would be regulated under a proposed ordinance. Owners of the boxes would have to register each, at a fee of $75 per year, plus a $25 inspection fee.

The law also sets out location, size, maintenance and other requirements.

• A $2.6 million bond is expected to win approval from the council. Of that sum, $2.2 million will cover various street improvements, and another $300,000 is designated for use by the new Redevelopment Agency as “preliminary expenses and costs in connection with the evaluation of buildings and properties available for redevelopment.”

• The session is expected to begin with a proclamation for Red Bank Regional High Principal Risa Clay, who is retiring.

Clay joined the school staff as a counselor in 1992 and founded the SOURCE, RBR’s youth services program, whose mission is to remove all obstacles that impede students’ academic success. She became principal of the Little Silver school, which serves Little Silver, Red Bank and Shrewsbury, in 2009.

Here’s the full agenda. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.