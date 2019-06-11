LITTLE SILVER: SERVICE SUSPECTED IN FIRE

Fire officials were investigating the cause of small electrical fire in a home on Seven Bridges Road in Little Silver Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Mike Welsh tells redbankgreen that a burned power strip caused smoke on the second floor but no injuries and no structural damage. But officials believe that a problem related to electrical service to the home, at 216 Seven Bridges Road was the underlying cause of the fire, which was still being investigated, he said.

In addition to borough firefighters, volunteers from Red Bank, Rumson and Sea Bright responded to the 12:49 p.m. alarm, Welsh said. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)