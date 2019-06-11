Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of May 25 to June 7, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 5/27/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 6/3/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 6/4/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $249.98. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 6/6/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damage totaling $139.96. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

ARRESTS

Michael A. Layton, male age 32 of Shrewsbury Township was arrested on 5/27/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Pierre A. Gadson, male age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 5/28/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Lawrence B. Adams, male age 64 of Rumson was arrested for Harassment of a Juvenile on 6/5/19 in the area of Newman Springs Road by Det. Sgt. James Ramsey.

Nicholas J. Bayer, male age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 6/3/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

