

Red Bank Charter School art instructor Michelle Sciria put the final touches Thursday on an “interactive mural” she created with students at the School of Rock on Monmouth Street in Red Bank.

The temporary installation, inspired by “bridal hennas,” is arranged so passersby can be photographed against it appearing to have grown wide, white wings, Sciria told redbankgreen.

“We just gave her free range, and she went with this supercool mandala-like effect,” says School of Rock studio coordinator Ashlee Driscoll.

Sciria said the rapturous image, which “represents prosperity, love and growth,” will remain up for the summer. (Photos by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)