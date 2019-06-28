For the past two summers, it’s been a post-solstice peak in Red Bank: the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra making gorgeous music on the banks of our beautiful Navesink River at sunset.

This Sunday, the NJSO again brings its mobile stage to Marine Park. And this year, there’s an opening act of sorts: Kül d’Sack, a local bluergrassy/pop quartet.





The program for the concert, which begins at 8 p.m., calls for a celebration the diversity of the Americas. It will explore the northern and southern continents through music by Leonard Bernstein, José Pablo Moncayo, Astor Piazzolla, Florence Price, Duke Ellington and George Gershwin and other composers.

Songs from “West Side Story” and “Porgy and Bess” are included, as are Arturo Márquez’s “Conga del Fuego Nuevo” and Aaron Copland’s classic “Hoe Down” from “Rodeo.”

As in the past two years, the concert marks the final stop on the orchestra’s summer tour of New Jersey parks, said Jim Scavone, executive director of Red Bank RiverCenter, which is hosting the event, with sponsorship by Hackensack Meridian Medical Center.

Kül d’Sack, which specializes in old-timey string sounds and vocal harmonies, will play from 6 to 7:30 p.m. near the park’s entrance as part of RiverCenter’s StreetLife summer music program.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at Red Bank Regional High School in Little Silver. As of Friday morning, though, the weather outlook was positive: mostly clear skies, with a “slight chance of thunderstorms,” according to the National Weather Service. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)