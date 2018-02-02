A pickup truck plows through the flooded, and newly rebuilt, intersection of East Bergen Place and Hudson Avenue in Red Bank Tuesday evening.

The heavy downpour caused “major” plumbing and drainage issues during the opening act at the Count Basie Basie Center for the Arts, prompting the cancellation of a concert by bluesman Buddy Guy, said a venue spokesman. The show was rescheduled for November 11.

More heavy rain looms as a possibility Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 74. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Low around 65. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

A chance of showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82.