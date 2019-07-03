A brief, powerful storm Tuesday evening damaged a tree on Broad Street in Red Bank, above. Dozens of homes in Red Bank, Shrewsbury, Little Silver and Rumson were without electricity early Wednesday as a result of damage, according to Jersey Central Power & Light’s outage map, at right.

Though there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, the Greater Red Bank Green will see plenty of sunshine Wednesday and again Thursday, Independence Day, with peak temperatures in the mid-80s both days, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)Wednesday

A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Independence Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.



