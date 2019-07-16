Hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk? How about poach or boil? This display of fresh eggs on Prospect Avenue in Little Silver may be put to the test in coming days, as heat and thunderstorms threaten the Greater Red Bank Green.

The National Weather Service forecasts peak daytime temperatures near or above 90 degrees through the rest of the week, soaring to 95 by Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Meantime, Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny with highs around 90. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

