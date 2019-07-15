Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of June 29 to July 5, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of White Street on 7/1/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) used fraudulent business to elicit funds. Damages totaling $925.00. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 7/4/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Damages totaling $120.00. Sgt. Jessica Boyd investigating.

Report of Vehicle Burglary in the area of Patterson Court on 7/2/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property from vehicle. Damages totaling $1,200.00. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

ARRESTS

Vanessa L. Adames, female age 28 of Carteret was arrested on 6/30/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Daniel S. Fletcher, male age 34 of Allenhurst was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Carissa L. Bossert, female age 31 of Middletown was arrested for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

