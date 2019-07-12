The Galleria is losing two restaurants: West Side Eatery and Siam Garden. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A salad-bar restaurant and a “general store-slash-coffee bar” prepare to open in Red Bank as two other eateries close their doors.

Read all about those changes and more

• Nick Napoletano and Erica Lieberman, who own Ce La Vi restaurant and Mr. Pizza Slice just doors apart on Monmouth Street, are adding a third business to the block.

They’re planning to open Toss’d, a make-your-own-salad place at 6 Monmouth, the former home of Whipped Creperie (the predecessor to Ce la Vi, which opened in April at 16 Monmouth.)

Toss’d, which will also offer warm bowls, smoothies and cannabidiol (CBD)-infused items, will have a “fresh, farm-to-table feel,” Napoletano tells Churn. They’re shooting for an early August opening.

• Speaking of Ce La Vi, the last we reported, Napoletano and Lieberman had been threatened with legal action over a purported trademark infringement and were planning to rebrand their business.

But Napoletano told Churn this week that they decided to “call the bluff” of the Asian-based restaurant chain that made the threat, and will keep the name, he said.

• Coming to 19 East Front Street in in the fall is Currant, a “modern-day general store and coffee bar,” proprietor Dani Glazman tells Churn.

Located between Good Karma Café and First Standard Financial in space vacated three years ago by Creative Kitchens, Currant will carry farm-fresh coffee and espresso, as well as “apparel and lifestyle goods for children, pet and home, from brands and makers who practice ethical manufacturing practices,” Glazman says.

• The West Side Eatery, located in the Galleria on Bridge Avenue, is closing today.

Partners Nikki Grandinetti and Chino Ablan took over the former Danish Café in August, 2017, two years after partnering with Lone and Claudi Kofod, the Danish couple who launched the coffee-and-sandwich shop in 2012. Ablan and Grandinetti revamped the breakfast and lunch menu and rebranded the place later that year.

But facing a five-year lease renewal September 1, they decided they just couldn’t handle the load any more, Ablan said. Both have other jobs and families.

Grandinetti, who waitresses at night at Molly Pitcher Inn, hopes to return to teaching special ed in elementary school, and Ablan’s working in the butcher department at Whole Foods in Metuchen.

• Also in the Galleria, Siam Garden is closing at the end of August on July 27.

redbankgreen had previously reported owner Myra Downey would not be renewing the lease for the 20-year-old Thai restaurant.

The restaurant will hold a reservations-only “cultural program and festive buffet” Saturday night, featuring Thai dancing and music, with three seatings.

• Spice and Tea Exchange at 12 Monmouth Street closed in May, when owners Howard and Lisa Bernstein retired.

They’d had the shop for five years.

• Five downtown businesses have a new landlord. The building at 7-17 White Street changed hands in May for $1.31 million, according to Monmouth County records.

The seller was F&N Realty LLC of Sea Bright, with Barbara Nadler and William Friedel identified as managers. The buyer was 7-17 White Street LLC, based in Elmwood Park.

The one-story building is home to Chelsea Morning hair salon, Sweetest Sin lingerie, Semolina restaurant, t-Spoon bubble tea shop and the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe.