RED BANK: RECURRING BOMB THREATS PROBED

Red Bank police have identified an out-of-state “person of interest” believed to be responsible for a series of bomb threats directed at a Broad Street business, Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen.

RBPD is working with the Monmouth County Prosecutors’ office and the FBI on the case, which involves four phoned-in bomb threats since August 28 (above), McConnell said Thursday.

Three of the threats have been made in the past three days, and were called in directly to the police department, he said.

Though each threat has been determined to be unfounded, in each instance, borough police and Monmouth County Sheriff’s officers, using trained bomb-sniffing dogs, have had to be dispatched to the threatened building, at 320 Broad Street, McConnell said. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)