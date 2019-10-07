The Greater Red Bank Green is in for a lot of gray in coming days, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Monday may bring showers starting after 1 p.m. And while the chance of rain remains at 50 percent or below from Tuesday onward, we’re not likely to see a great deal of sunshine before Sunday, NWS says.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NOAA image. Click to enlarge.) Monday

A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Rain, mainly before 4am. Low around 58. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A chance of rain, mainly before 7am, then a slight chance of showers after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.