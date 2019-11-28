RED BANK: HOLIDAY EXPRESS TO LIGHT IT UP

red bank nj holiday express light-up concertred bank nj holiday express light-up concertThe Red Bank Holiday Express concert and Town Lighting is on for its 27th annual showing under what appear to be seasonally ideal conditions Friday night.

Details are below.

red bank nj holiday express light-up concertScheduled for 7 p.m. at Broad and Canal streets, the event begins with a performance by the youth band of the Monmouth Conservatory.

Then, with free hot chocolate flowing courtesy of Red Bank’s volunteer firefighters, Tim McLoone’s rocking assemblage of musicians and singers known as Holiday Express winds up the crowd with a high-energy concert of Christmas songs, leading to the electrifying moment when downtown trees erupt in dazzling white light.

As always, the event is preceded by the free Santa Express train ride, with festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Little Silver train station. The special-edition New Jersey Transit train, with Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard, departs Little Silver at 6:40 p.m. and arrives in Red Bank four minutes later.

From there, Santa and Mrs. Claus lead a parade that includes the Pipes and Drums of the Atlantic Watch down Monmouth Street to the concert site.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunshine Friday, with a high of about 44 degrees, and falling to a low of 29 overnight with winds of about 13 miles per hour, so expect a nip in the air. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

 

 

 

