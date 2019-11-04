RED BANK: SAXUM HEARING POSTPONED

The Red Bank planning board hearing, scheduled for Monday night, on a proposal for 210 apartments on Riverside Avenue has been rescheduled.
The hearing on the plan submitted by developer Saxum Real Estate has been rescheduled for December 2, according to an announcement by the borough planning office late Monday morning.
The postponement was requested by the applicant, according to board Chairman Dan Mancuso. A possible up-or-down vote on the Saxum project had been expected.
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
