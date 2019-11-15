Chilly mornings on the Greater Red Bank appear to be the norm as we reach the midpoint of November. And while we’ll see peak daytime temperatures slightly above 50 degrees Friday, they’ll top out below 40 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 9 to 18 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday

A chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday

A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 51.