Recently returned for its second visit, a giant inflatable elf was in its native element as snow fell on downtown Red Bank Monday.

The 12-foot-tall Santa’s helper is perched atop the vacant former bank building at 55 Broad Street, owned by developer Saxum Real Estate. During the holiday season, the elf will “mysteriously move” among Saxum’s properties around New Jersey, the firm said in a press release.

On Tuesday, the elf will get to watch the two or three inches of accumulated snow melt away, as sunshine returns and temperatures peak in the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 9 to 16 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 11 to 16 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.