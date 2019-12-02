Snow falling on Prospect Avenue in Red Bank Monday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

With up to four inches expected to fall overnight, Red Bank officials issued an alert Monday afternoon reminding residents to move their cars off all streets.

“As always, per municipal ordinances, an on-street parking prohibition exists on all roads in the event of snow accumulation to allow for plowing and the passage of emergency vehicles,” the notice on the borough website reads. “Vehicles parked in the streets may be ticketed and/or towed. Property owners must clear their sidewalks within 24 hours after the conclusion of snow fall. Do not plow, blow or shovel snow into the streets.”

The parking ban is in effect until streets have been plowed curb-to-curb.

Here’s the near-term forecast for the area that includes Red Bank from the National Weather Service: