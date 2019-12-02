Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of November 16 to November 22, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 11/16/19. Victim reports merchandise taken by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $189.00. Sgt. Jessica Boyd investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 11/16/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $550.00. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 11/16/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 11/21/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

ARRESTS

Tracy C. Harris, male age 32 of Jackson was arrested on 11/19/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by SLEO II Michael Zibrin.

