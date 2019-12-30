Winding down 2019, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for a wet and windy Monday, a ccording to the National Weather Service. But while the gusts will linger, the rain should end in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations Tuesday night.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Rain. High near 50. East wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night

A chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

New Year’s Day

Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night

Rain likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.