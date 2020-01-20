A wet snow fell on the Greater Red Bank Green Saturday, but nearly all of the slight accumulation vanished as temperatures rose into the 40s Sunday, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s outlook is for sunshine and temperatures peaking in the low 30s, and there’s lots of sunshine expected in coming days. Check out the forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday, Martin Luther King Day

Sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 33. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night

A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.