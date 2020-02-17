The workweek that inaugurates Monday with Washington’s Birthday starts off sunny and warm but will end much colder, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Weather.gov image. Click to enlarge.)Monday, Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Rain, mainly after 10am. High near 53. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Rain, mainly before 7pm. Low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 50.