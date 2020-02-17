RED BANK: WARM, SUNNY WASHINGTON’S DAY
The workweek that inaugurates Monday with Washington’s Birthday starts off sunny and warm but will end much colder, according to the National Weather Service.
Check out the extended forecast below. (Weather.gov image. Click to enlarge.)Monday, Washington’s Birthday
Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday
Rain, mainly after 10am. High near 53. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain, mainly before 7pm. Low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 25.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 50.