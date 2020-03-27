RED BANK: MARQUEE TOUTS OPTIMISM

Its lineup of shows canceled under the near-lockdown we’re living with to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank has repurposed its marquee.

The marquee now displays messages of “optimism from our local heroes,” the Basie said in a press release. They include quotes from part-time borough resident Jon Stewart and other New Jersey stars.

More below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

A quote from singer-songwriter Brian Fallon of the Gaslight Anthem. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Others:

“I take my time and I like to move slow. Why should I worry when there’s nowhere to go?” – The Smithereens

“A videotaped stage performance is just – you know, it’s never going to be the same as if you’re sitting there live in the theatre.” – Nathan Lane

“Now the best music… you can seek some shelter in it momentarily, but it’s essentially there to provide you something to face the world with.” – Bruce Springsteen

“No tears, no fears. Remember there’s always tomorrow… we’ll be together again.” – Frank Sinatra (Lyrics by Bill Evans and Tony Bennett)

The Basie is posting daily marquee photos on its Facebook, Instagram and Tw itter feeds.