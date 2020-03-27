ON THE GREEN: ESCAPING INTO FRESH AIR

red bank maple avenue joggerIt’s a bit incongruous: beautiful spring weather amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has the Greater Red Bank Green, and parts of the world, on near-lockdown.

Of course, Governor Phil Murphy’s “stay-at-home” order issued Saturday allows for socially-distanced outdoor exercise. And a redbankgreen swing through the Greater Green Thursday found plenty of residents taking in the fresh air, including a jogger on Maple Avenue in Red Bank, above. 

Check out more photos below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

fair haven fields 032620Social distancing was easy for these folks at Fair Haven Fields.

red bank mask 032620A man  wore a protective mask on Broad Street in Red Bank.

little silver tennis 032620Tennis keeps players more than six feet apart, right? The courts on Rumson Road in Little Silver were busy.

rumson walkersWomen enjoying a stroll and a beverage alongside Meadowridge Park in Rumson.

red bank neighborsBundled up against the evening chill, neighbors practiced social-distancing at South Street and Brown Place in Red Bank.

fair haven police 032620 2Fair Haven special officer Mike Campanella gave his patrol vehicle a quick cleaning with sterile wipes.

“We got this,” he said of the virus. “People are doing what they need to do.” 

