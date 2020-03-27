ON THE GREEN: ESCAPING INTO FRESH AIR

It’s a bit incongruous: beautiful spring weather amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has the Greater Red Bank Green, and parts of the world, on near-lockdown.

Of course, Governor Phil Murphy’s “stay-at-home” order issued Saturday allows for socially-distanced outdoor exercise. And a redbankgreen swing through the Greater Green Thursday found plenty of residents taking in the fresh air, including a jogger on Maple Avenue in Red Bank, above.

Check out more photos below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Social distancing was easy for these folks at Fair Haven Fields.

A man wore a protective mask on Broad Street in Red Bank.

Tennis keeps players more than six feet apart, right? The courts on Rumson Road in Little Silver were busy.

Women enjoying a stroll and a beverage alongside Meadowridge Park in Rumson.

Bundled up against the evening chill, neighbors practiced social-distancing at South Street and Brown Place in Red Bank .

Fair Haven special officer Mike Campanella gave his patrol vehicle a quick cleaning with sterile wipes.

“We got this,” he said of the virus. “People are doing what they need to do.”