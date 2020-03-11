LITTLE SILVER TEEN PRESUMED VIRAL; RBR SENDING SCHOOLS TO REMAIN OPEN

Red Bank and other RBR sending districts have opted to remain open, even as the high school is in shutdown. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A Red Bank Regional High student has a presumed positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, becoming the second person on the Greater Red Bank Green directly impacted by the global pandemic.

Still, the pre-kindergarten-to-8th-grade sending districts of Little Silver, Shrewsbury and Red Bank will remain open, even as the high school is on indefinite shutdown, district officials said in a joint statement Wednesday evening.

After meeting with representatives of the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission and Riverview Medical Center, administrators emerged with “no recommendation to close any of the PK-8 sending school districts at this time,” the joint statement said. [See full text below.]

The group includes the primary and middle schools in Red Bank and Little Silver; Red Bank Charter School; and the Shrewsbury School.

The meeting was held, the statement said, to “discuss the newly discovered ‘presumptive positive’ case of COVID-19 at RBR and the proactive plans for our communities moving forward.”

A local official who participated in the meeting but did not wish to be identified confirmed to redbankgreen that the statement referred to a RBR student whose brother is the 27-year-old Little Silver man reported by Monmouth County officials on Monday to be presumed infected by the virus.

The man is believed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus at a pharmaceutical industry meeting in Boston that sickened some 26 attendees late last month. He was last reported to be recovering at home.

No information about the RBR student’s condition was immediately available.

Earlier in the day, Governor Phil Murphy announced eight new presumed-positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey, including two in Monmouth County, with patients ranging in age from 17 to 66. That brings the state’s total of presumptive positives cases to 23 cases, plus one death.

Before the local districts’ joint statement, it was not clear if the 17-year-old referred to by Murphy was the RBR student. The student’s relationship to the Little Silver patient has not been previously reported.

The sending districts’ decision to remain open came after RBR opted to continue its two-day shutdown “until further notice,” as reported by redbankgreen.

It followed a recommendation by the health commission that was based on “based on the situational facts, timing, number of close contacts” and other factors, said the official.

RBR Superintendent Lou Moore said that classes will be conducted online under a virtual school instructional plan beginning Thursday.

Here’s the joint statement: