RED BANK: SCHOOLS AT ‘LOW RISK,’ STAY OPEN

Red Bank’s schools provide multiple services to their families and “cannot be compared to neighboring towns,” said Superintendent Jared Rumage. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

While Little Silver and Shrewsbury schools quickly abandoned a joint local plan to remain open in the face of the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Red Bank’s will be open Friday, said Superintendent Jared Rumage.

But the pre-kindergarten-thru-8th-grade district intends to send students home early while administrators await “an official directive” on attendance from Trenton, he said.

Rumage with middle school students last May. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

In an announcement on the district website Thursday evening, Rumage cited several factors in his decision to keep the primary and middle schools open Friday:

• student and staff attendance, and the number of students visiting the school health offices, have all remained unchanged from the levels of March, 2019, he said.

• the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission on Thursday changed the district’s risk designation from “low” to “low-to-extremely low”

“Finally, our school district is truly a community school district,” Rumage wrote. “We provide multiple services which our families need or require on a daily basis. We cannot be compared to neighboring towns.”

Those services include free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunches for students. Some 80 percent of the district’s 1,400 students qualify for the benefit.

Friday’s early dismissals “will allow the opportunity to ensure students receive their home learning assignments, have the opportunity to eat breakfast and lunch, and also permit earlier access for our increased custodial staff to start a weekend of cleaning,” Rumage wrote.

“Moving forward, we anticipate an official directive from a state agency within the next 24-48 hours regarding public school attendance,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Red Bank Regional High sending districts of Little Silver, Shrewsbury and Red Bank agreed to remain open, even as the high school itself had begun an indefinite shutdown, they said in a joint statement.

The action followed news of a “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in an RBR student from Little Silver whose older brother is recovering from the virus.

But just hours later, reacting to reported “parent response,” Little Silver reversed course and said it would close Thursday.

On Thursday, Shrewsbury Superintendent Brent MacConnell, citing “the recent closures of RBRHS and the Little Silver Public Schools,” announced that his one-school district also would be closed Friday.

He said the day would be used “to prepare for the delivery of virtual, home instruction for all of our students and be prepared to begin that instruction on Monday, March 16th, 2020 should we need to be closed for an extended period of time.”

Meantime, the 200-student Red Bank Charter School, which was also party to Wednesday’s joint statement, has begun sending students from grades 3 through 8 home with Chromebooks. It had not announced any schedule changes as of late Thursday evening. Here’s an update from Head of School Kristen Martello.

Red Bank district students ended the day Thursday armed with assignments “intended to sustain learning in the event schools are closed,” according to letter to parents from Assistant Superintendent Luigi Laugelli.

The assignments allow for both hard-copy and digital work for those who have internet access, the letter said.

Those who don’t have internet access were advised to visit the borough library and four other sites, all of which have also been identified for the same purpose by RBR.

Here’s Rumage’s full statement from Thursday: