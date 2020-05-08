VIRUS UPDATE: CHILD’S DEATH REPORTED

By JOHN T. WARD

A four-year-old New Jersey child became the first state resident under the age of 18 to die from COVID-19, Governor Phil Murphy said at his daily crisis briefing Friday.

The child had unspecified underlying conditions, Murphy said. Murphy did not identify the child’s home or offer other details hometown in order to preserve the affected family’s privacy, he said, calling their loss “unfathomable.”

The death was among the 162 fatalities added to the state’s toll, which numbered 8,952 as of Friday.

Monmouth County lost 1 more resident to the pandemic, for a total of 429, the New Jersey Health Department reported.

Data posted on the state health department website Friday showed 7 more deaths associated with the county’s longterm care facilities. They now account for 322, or 75 percent, of all the county’s deaths in the pandemic.

Neither the state nor county has reported fatality totals by town other than at longterm care facilities.

Separately, the county government reported 6,781 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, an increase of 119 from Thursday. Here’s the case breakdown by municipality: