LITTLE SILVER: TENNIS RETURNS, WITH LIMITS

After a shutdown over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, tennis play is returning to one tennis court on Rumson Road in Little Silver, and another in town. But there are rules…

From an announcement by borough police Tuesday:

As we continue to be under a State of Emergency, with the weather improving we have decided to do a phased in approach to opening one tennis court on Rumson Road [seen in redbankgreen March 20 photo above] and one tennis court at Santelle Park under the following guidelines.

There are a number of issues to consider and we believe this is the best solution for now to keep everyone involved safe. If everyone adheres to the rules we will look to relax them slowly over the next few months.

• Open 8AM to 7PM, locked after 7PM.

• Little Silver Residents only.

• Use by reservation.

• Email requests to the Rec Director for a reservation @ claido@littlesilver.org. Only email requests will be accepted.

• You must have confirmation email from Recreation Director available while playing.

• Limit number of participants to 2.

• Only one court used at a time at each location.

• Only players are allowed inside the fence and you must always adhere to social distancing rules of 6 feet.

• After each match please clean your hands with Hand Sanitizer.

• 1-hour reservation time slots to residents only.

• Reservations will be spaced 15 minutes apart to allow for contactless change over.

• No walk on allowed without reservation.

• The Court is to be used for recreational purposes only no lessons.

Stay Safe, remember to wash your hands frequently and the CDC recommends Wear a cloth face covering in public settings to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others in case you are infected but do not have symptoms.

Following an April 7 order by Governor Phil Murphy ordering state and county parks to close, Little Silver officials opted to keep parks and trails open, but shut down basketball and tennis courts.

Murphy’s order was rescinded effective last Saturday, and many municipalities, including Red Bank, followed suit, reopening their parks while continuing to prohibit tennis and contact sports.