VIRUS UPDATE: ‘PEOPLE STILL GETTING SICK’
The death toll from the virus continues to rise both in Monmouth County and statewide. (Data source: COVID19.nj.gov. Click to enlarge.)
By JOHN T. WARD
Sixteen more Monmouth County resident deaths were added to the COVID-19 pandemic toll Tuesday, the New Jersey Health Department reported Tuesday.
The county has now lost 398 residents, as the state’s fatality total rose by 334, to 8,244, according to the department’s database.
At Governor Phil Murphy’s daily crisis briefing, officials stressed, as they have before, that the figures do not represent day-to-day increases, given timing differences in the various ways the health agency obtains the data.
In addition, an outage of state computer systems Sunday added to the unreliability of the most recent figures, officials said Monday.
Still, the numbers show the harsh, if lagging, impact of earlier coronavirus infections, even as other indicators, such as hospitalizations and ventilator usage, continue on downward trends of the past two weeks.
And even with the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals down by 3,000 over the past three weeks, “remember, 385 people entered hospital in the past 24 hours with COVID-19,” Murphy said. “We still have people getting sick, going to the hospital” and dying, he said.
Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures:
Deaths since March 10: 8,244, up 334 from Monday’s report
Positive tests: 128,269, up 2,494
Patients in hospitals: 5,328, up 41
Patients in intensive/critical care: 1,534, down 76
Patients on ventilators: 1,169, down 20
Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 232, down 335
Monmouth County reported an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases of 87, to 6,521. The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 196
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 152
- Atlantic Highlands: 25
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
- Belmar: 24
- Bradley Beach: 32
- Brielle: 24
- Colts Neck: 67
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 204
- Englishtown: 35
- Fair Haven: 22, unchanged from Monday
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 317
- Freehold Township: 559
- Hazlet: 245
- Highlands: 25
- Holmdel: 204
- Howell: 546
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 124
- Keyport: 77
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 32, down 1
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 389
- Manalapan: 426
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 402
- Matawan: 152
- Middletown: 493
- Millstone: 74
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 47
- Neptune Township: 370
- Ocean: 236
- Oceanport: 58
- Red Bank: 155, unchanged
- Roosevelt: 5
- Rumson: 30
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 45
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 166
- Union Beach: 37
- Upper Freehold: 41
- Wall: 241
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 7