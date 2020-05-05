VIRUS UPDATE: ‘PEOPLE STILL GETTING SICK’

At Governor Phil Murphy’s daily crisis briefing, officials stressed, as they have before, that the figures do not represent day-to-day increases, given timing differences in the various ways the health agency obtains the data.

In addition, an outage of state computer systems Sunday added to the unreliability of the most recent figures, officials said Monday.

Still, the numbers show the harsh, if lagging, impact of earlier coronavirus infections, even as other indicators, such as hospitalizations and ventilator usage, continue on downward trends of the past two weeks.

And even with the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals down by 3,000 over the past three weeks, “remember, 385 people entered hospital in the past 24 hours with COVID-19,” Murphy said. “We still have people getting sick, going to the hospital” and dying, he said.

Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures: