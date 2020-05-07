VIRUS UPDATE: FACILITY DEATH TOLL SOARS

A lone man practiced soccer at Red Bank’s Eastside Park last Saturday, the day borough parks and others across the state reopened after a three-week shutdown. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Amid a slowdown in COVID-19 fatalities statewide, Monmouth County lost 11 more residents to the pandemic, for a total of 428, the New Jersey Health Department reported Thursday.

At the same time, the death toll in the county’s longterm care facilities shot up by 39 victims, according to state data.

No immediate explanation for the disparity in figures posted on the department’s database was offered, and a health department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a redbankgreen inquiry Thursday afternoon.

In the past, however, state officials have said the fatality data is subject to revision. The daily update also does not necessarily reflect deaths occurring from the preceding day, they stress.

Based on the latest report, 315 of Monmouth County’s 428 victims in the crisis were residents or employees of longterm care facilities, or 73.5 percent of the total. No update was immediately available on the number of confirmed cases and fatalities by nursing home or other facility. Statewide, 4,505 deaths in longterm care facilities have been recorded since the crisis began in early March, and the number of positive cases in those institutions “continues to grow,” rising to 24,639, Murphy said at his daily briefing on the pandemic. Separately, the county government reported 6,662 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, an increase of 104 from Wednesday. Here’s the case breakdown by municipality:

Aberdeen: 198

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 154

Atlantic Highlands: 25

Avon-by-the-Sea: 13

Belmar: 24

Bradley Beach: 35

Brielle: 25

Colts Neck: 68

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 211

Englishtown: 36

Fair Haven: 22, unchanged from Wednesday

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 332

Freehold Township: 572

Hazlet: 248

Highlands: 25

Holmdel: 211

Howell: 552

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 130

Keyport: 78

Lake Como: 15

Little Silver: 32, unchanged

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 395

Manalapan: 427

Manasquan: 31

Marlboro: 400

Matawan: 159

Middletown: 513

Millstone Township: 76

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 45

Neptune Township: 384

Ocean: 246

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 153, up 1

Roosevelt: 5

Rumson: 31

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 46

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 11

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 166

Union Beach: 37

Upper Freehold: 43

Wall: 257

West Long Branch: 57

Unknown: 5 Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures: Deaths since March 10: 8,801, up 254 from Wednesday’s report Positive tests: 133,635, up 1,827 Patients in hospitals: 4,996, down 225 Patients in intensive/critical care: 1,470, down 79 Patients on ventilators: 1,107, down 39 Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 460, up 25