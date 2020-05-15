RED BANK: LIBRARY HOSTS PHOTO CONTEST

Among the entries in the Red Bank Public Library’s “Red Bank: Always Beautiful” photo contest is this one, titled “Empty Bleachers,” taken at Count Basie Fields by an unidentified photographer.

The aim of the contest, which runs through July 15, is to “share images that document and celebrate the strength” of the Red Bank community, according to a posting on the library website.

Photos and videos are sought. Contest rules can be found here.

Winners will be honored at a reception at the library, where each will be presented with a framed copy of their photo. The winning video will be shown at the reception. Winners also will receive a gift card for a meal at a Red Bank restaurant.

Entries so far can be viewed here.