ON THE GREEN: SENIORS BLANKETED IN LOVE

Teams of teachers and volunteers fanned out across the three sending towns of the Red Bank Regional High School district to shower surprise love and best wishes on the housebound members of the senior class Friday morning.

Among those visited were Jonathan Osorio, at top, and Sinead Brady, above right, both of Red Bank, and Quinn Batemen of Little Silver, seen with teachers Krishna Kanuga (who’s also her tennis coach) and science teacher Michelle Spencer.

The teachers, who also included Keith Savarese and Sarah Sakowski (seen with Jonathan), arrived unannounced, with blaring car horns, a lawn sign, a school blanket and applause for each student.

“It’s pretty amazing that even in these circumstances, people still gather,” said Jonathan.

And while there’s no sign yet of a traditional graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinead said the visits were “a bit more special, because we got to see out teachers. It feels like you’re still involved with RBR.” (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)