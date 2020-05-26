RED BANK: QUICK PARADE, SMALL DELIGHTS

red bank memorial day 2020 The mini parade rumbles down Spring Street, above.

red bank memorial day 2020A late addition to the calendar, Red Bank’s pandemic-era Memorial Day parade Monday could not compare to last year’s version in terms of spectacle. Still, it offered a thrill to small clusters of borough residents.

Comprising a fire truck and a half-dozen throaty motorcycles, the drive-thru-town parade took some onlookers by surprise, while others were ready and waiting. Check out more photos below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

red bank memorial day 2020  red bank memorial day 2020   red bank memorial day 2020 red bank memorial day 2020 red bank memorial day 2020

