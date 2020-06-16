RED BANK: BACK IN BUSINESS, OUT FRONT

Reopening after almost three months to the day after they were ordered shut down in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Red Bank restaurants drew numerous diners to their outdoor tables Monday night.

“It’s like normal – almost,” said Charlie Lyristis, co-owner of Bistro, on Broad Street, above. At right: a note left at tables for customers of Pazzo, on West Front Street.

See additional photos as restaurants resumed with sit-down, outdoor-only service under order of Governor Phil Murphy below.

At Temple Gourmet Chinese, on Broad Street, owner Victor Kuo said it “feels ____ great” to reopen after a struggle to keep the keep the business alive on takeout-only revenue. “At least now we’ve got something going. But we’ve got to get back to 100-percent seating.”

Pazzo extended its footprint with extra tented seating in front of the office building next door.

Neapoli, on Wallace Street, had tables out front and in a parking lot across the street.

Tables for Catch 19 spanned several storefronts of several on Broad Street.

A diner lit up a postprandial cigar at Char on Broad Street. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

