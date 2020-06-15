LITTLE SILVER: RBR SENIORS GET THEIR DAY

Superintendent Louis Moore, seen with Sophie Wright, wore his gown for eight hours as he individually walked each senior down a red carpet “Walk in Greatness.” Below, newly graduated Tyquann Crawford.

[From Red Bank Regional High School]

The sun was certainly shining down on the Red Bank Regional High School Senior Class on Friday, June 12. The staff, administration, senior advisors and parent volunteers planned a “Senior Day” event that was filled with moments of celebration for this resilient class.

Riley Fagan on the red carpet.

The 321 students were scheduled to arrive on campus in groups of 5, every 15 minutes, starting at 8:45 a.m. and concluding at 4:45 p.m. As the students and parents processed down the “Walk in Greatness” aisle, they were accompanied by Superintendent Dr. Louis Moore. They paused in front of the iconic RBRHS cannons, where a “Class of 2020” mural was painted by Visual and Performing Arts Academy senior Rob Rainville.

The students received their diploma sleeves and paused for a picture that will be used in a virtual video celebration to be released at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, recognizing and celebrating all of the seniors. They also received a gift bag from the senior parents, filled with items commemorating the class of 2020, including a “Bucs Under Quarantine” t-shirt, cup, key chain and a printed face mask, apropos of the times.

Each student signed a mural, which will proudly be displayed in the school as a permanent reminder of this amazing class. As they picked up their senior awards and varsity letters from missed winter sports banquets and spring seasons, they were cheered on by numerous staff of the “Buc Deck” in an amazing clap out.

“We had a great day. Our entire school community united to celebrate our outstanding graduates. It was a fantastic day and a great way to congratulate everyone for doing a great job under difficult circumstances,” Dr. Moore stated Friday evening.

Following the release of the video Wednesday, a “Buc Brigade” caravan of municipal vehicles through Little Silver, Red Bank, and Shrewsbury is planned, starting at 6:30 p.m. Seniors are encouraged to watch in their caps and gowns, along with members of their communities, while following all social distancing guidelines.

An in-person graduation is scheduled for July 16, in accordance with Governor Murphy’s guidelines for outdoor celebrations.