ON THE GREEN: RESTAURANTS REOPEN

After a nearly three-month shutdown except for takeout, restaurants on the Greater Red Bank Green began reopening as sit-down, outdoor-only eateries Monday.

Even with the weather a bit on the cool side, “it’s nice to get of the hospital,” said a Riverview Medical Center employee sharing lunch with colleagues at Robinson Ale House in Red Bank, above. Also among the many restaurants stirring back to life were a well-barricaded Edie’s Luncheonette in Little Silver, at right, and Playa Bowls in Red Bank, below. (Click to enlarge.)

