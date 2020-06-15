ON THE GREEN: RESTAURANTS REOPEN

little silver edie's 061520After a nearly three-month shutdown except for takeout, restaurants on the Greater Red Bank Green began reopening as sit-down, outdoor-only eateries Monday.

Even with the weather a bit on the cool side, “it’s nice to get of the hospital,” said a Riverview Medical Center employee sharing lunch with colleagues at Robinson Ale House in Red Bank, above.Also among the many restaurants stirring back to life were a well-barricaded Edie’s Luncheonette in Little Silver, at right, and Playa Bowls in Red Bank, below. (Click to enlarge.)

If you value this kind of intensely local news coverage, please become a paying member of redbankgreen. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.

Posted on June 15, 2020 at 12:40 pm, filed under Bars, COVID-19 Pandemic 2020, Family matters, Featured, Food and Drink, Health, Public Facilities, Restaurants, Retailing and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.