After more than four years of planning, build-out and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sickles Red Bank has an opening date, the family-owned food store announced Wednesday.

A “soft opening” is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, according to a post on Instagram.

Opening at the same time within the store is a unit of Booskerdoo Coffee Company, that business announced.

Sickles is to be the anchor business in the Anderson Storage Building, which sat vacant for decades at the corner of Monmouth Street and Bridge Avenue before it was remodeled by the Metrovation development firm.

Sickles opened a liquor store called Bottles on the ground floor in November, and Metrovation has been leasing office space in the three floors above.

But a target date of January for opening the store was pushed back, and Sickles said in February that the store would open in April. Booskerdoo attributed the latest delay to the pandemic.

The Sickles family has run its Little Silver market since 1908 on a farm that traces its roots to the 1660s. and the Red Bank endeavor marks its first brick-and-mortar expansion away from farm.

Booskerdoo was launched by James and Amelia Caverly as a café on River Road in Fair Haven in 2013, and now has shops there and in Monmouth Beach, Asbury Park, the Bellworks complex in Holmdel and Bronxville, New York.