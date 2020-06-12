VIRUS UPDATE: SANDY HOOK FEES RETURN

Lifeguards, along with entry fees, are returning to Sandy Hook, the National Park Service announced Friday.

Formally known as Gateway National Recreation Area at Sandy Hook, the park partially reopened May 9 after a one-month pandemic shutdown. But bans were imposed on group gatherings and swimming, and vehicular access was halted when a 50-percent capacity limit was reached.

In a news release, the park service said lifeguards will be on duty starting Saturday, with “most beaches” open for swimming.

“Advisory signs noting which beaches are lifeguarded will be at the entrance and updated daily,” the release said.

On Wednesday, entry fee collection will resume for visits between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Daily fees are $15 per car, NPS said.

The 50-percent restriction on parking will remain in effect through Tuesday, with a return to 100-percent capacity the following day.

From the announcement:

Park rules and regulations remain in effect for Sandy Hook. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Please keep 6 feet from other visitors and avoid group gatherings.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)