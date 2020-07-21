LITTLE SILVER: ‘EXPOSURE’ HALTS RBR SPORTS

Practices and conditioning for all sports were halted by a recent “exposure” to COVID-19. (2018 photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

[Post updated 11:15 a.m.]

By JOHN T. WARD

A week after scrapping its in-person graduation, Red Bank Regional High has cancelled sports activities due to an “exposure” to COVID-19, redbankgreen has learned.

Superintendent Lou Moore confirmed Tuesday morning that “all sports” were halted until August 3 after a member of the community informed school the administration about an exposure.

In a notice sent to the school community, Moore wrote that “a number of our student athletes were potentially exposed to individuals outside of

RBR who tested positive for COVID-19.”

According to an email sent to members of one team, the exposure occurred at a party attended by RBR students on Saturday. Further details about the event and the condition of the person or persons exposed were not immediately available.

The exposure has been reported to the the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission, Moore said, and the school “will continue to work with the health commission and local authorities to determine if we can restart.”

Moore said the two-week shutdown “is subject to change if new information becomes available.” In the meantime, virtual workouts are being offered by phys ed teacher Jack Provine.

According to sports fact sheet, condition or practices were underway for field hockey, football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, and boys’ and girls’ cross country.

On July 14, RBR cancelled a planned outdoor, socially-distanced commencement ceremony that was to be attended only by the 321 graduating seniors after an unidentified student who tested positive for the virus “potentially had exposure to a number of classmates,” Moore and Principal Julius Clark said in an announcement.

The school was the first in New Jersey to close, in March, for what was intended as a “deep cleaning” after a student from Little Silver tested positive for the virus.

In RBR’s three sending districts, Monmouth County officials reported that as of Monday, there had been a cumulative 41 positive tests in Little Silver, 275 in Red Bank, and 67 in Shrewsbury.

