The weekend weather outlook for the Greater Red Bank includes a mostly sunny Saturday.

That’s the good news. But first, Friday looks to be humid and partly cloudy, and Sunday’s skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Scattered showers, mainly between 8am and 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.